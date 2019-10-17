CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

