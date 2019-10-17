CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 3,252 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

In related news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.75. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

