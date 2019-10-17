CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

