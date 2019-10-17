Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $53.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $202.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $205.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.65 million, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $227.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Century Casinos news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Century Casinos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Century Casinos by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $217.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

