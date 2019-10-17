CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.