Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%.

CVCY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

