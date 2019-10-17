CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.
CNP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,884. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.
CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
