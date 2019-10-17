CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

CNP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,884. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

