Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce $4.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.27 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.