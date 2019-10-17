Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Get Celestica alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Celestica by 172.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 3,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,126. Celestica has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.