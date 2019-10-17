Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given a $122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $122.00 price target on Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.35.

Celanese stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

