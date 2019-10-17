CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CECE. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 54,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

