Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.33. 361,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,798. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

