Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at $23,338,468.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.