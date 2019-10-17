Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

