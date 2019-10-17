Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TAST. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of TAST opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

