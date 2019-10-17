Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.60. Carrefour shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2,664,977 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.73 ($20.62).

The firm's 50-day moving average price is €15.84.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

