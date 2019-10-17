CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $361.94

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $361.94 and traded as low as $362.00. CareTech shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 6,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $402.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.95.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

