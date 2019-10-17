Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,227. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Weisman sold 33,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $1,050,058.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $114,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,834,665 shares of company stock valued at $88,332,737. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.