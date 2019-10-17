CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Trading 27.4% Higher

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) shares traded up 27.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51, 511,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 397,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Don P. Conkle bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.