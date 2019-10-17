Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARA. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $754.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,460. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

