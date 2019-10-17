Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Capstone Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

