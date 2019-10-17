Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,008.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,803.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 71,813 shares of company stock worth $1,060,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

