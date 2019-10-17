Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

NYSE CSU opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pi Financial started coverage on Capital Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 66.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

