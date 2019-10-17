Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 3,808,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.