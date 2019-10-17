Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $439,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

