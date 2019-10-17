Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,350 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 6.10% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

NASDAQ FCEF remained flat at $$21.98 during trading hours on Thursday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

