Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $181.42. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

