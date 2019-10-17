Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.53.

CGC opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $26,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 199.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

