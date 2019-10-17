CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Shares Up 51.7%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) shot up 51.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.82, 1,624,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,037,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. Cormark cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.46.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.