Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.50 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$8.66 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.04.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.
