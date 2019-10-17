Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.50 million during the quarter.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$8.66 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.