Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.04. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.