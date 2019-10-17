Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.00 ($62.79).

Cancom stock opened at €50.35 ($58.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.21 and its 200-day moving average is €47.48. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a fifty-two week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

