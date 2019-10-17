Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.50 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$61.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$43.03 and a 1 year high of C$56.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.