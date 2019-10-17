Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.47. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 182,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $577.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$325.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.