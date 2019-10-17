Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $660,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

LHX opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.