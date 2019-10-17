Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.