Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,985 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Scientific Games stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.23. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

