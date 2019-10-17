Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.27.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $205.62 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $298.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.17 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

