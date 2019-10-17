Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,530,000 after acquiring an additional 763,350 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,851 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,345,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.