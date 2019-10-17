Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

CLXT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,009. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.47. Calyxt has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 5,509.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

