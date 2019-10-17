Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,686. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $172,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.