Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.07), with a volume of 68475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

