C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,460,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,827,000 after purchasing an additional 386,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,264,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

