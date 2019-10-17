Burst Price Down 5.5% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Upbit, C-CEX and Livecoin. Burst has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $7,122.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,066,301,168 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

