Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price (down previously from GBX 2,240 ($29.27)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,008.57 ($26.25).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,946 ($25.43) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,115 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,006.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

