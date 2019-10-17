Bulwark (BWK) Market Capitalization Achieves $158,204.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market cap of $158,204.00 and $335.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000943 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

