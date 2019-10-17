Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Boston Properties stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,785.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

