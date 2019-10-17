Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

WMB stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after acquiring an additional 280,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

