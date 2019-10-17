Brokerages Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Target Price at $54.00

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 38.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtusa by 948.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 138,858 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 48.7% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 336,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,708,000 after acquiring an additional 93,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTU traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

