Brokerages Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Target Price at $54.00

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
VRTU traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
