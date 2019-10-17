Brokerages Set Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) PT at GBX 577.29

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 577.29 ($7.54).

Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ISAT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 553.60 ($7.23). 1,125,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.30. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.20 ($8.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

